Eugene Nonko Sells 7,455 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $222,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $30.34 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -216.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $9,212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

