Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

