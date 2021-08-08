Evedo Market Cap Hits $3.82 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 110.4% against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00851616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

