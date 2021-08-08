Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.