Everex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $874,841.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Everex has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $874,841.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.