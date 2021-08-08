Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. Evergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. 886,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.