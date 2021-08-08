Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.