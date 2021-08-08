Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th.

XGN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 59,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,085. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Exagen by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

