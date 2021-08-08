Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIFZF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.42 on Friday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.