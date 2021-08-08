Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.