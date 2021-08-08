Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 4,167,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,068. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $518,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

