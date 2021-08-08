Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

