Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 95,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

