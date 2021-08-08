Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $654,840.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

