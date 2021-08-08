F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading 2.1% Higher

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 294,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 772,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

