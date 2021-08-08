FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Insider Patrick O’Connor Purchases 63,475 Shares

FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) insider Patrick O’Connor bought 63,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,233.48 ($54,452.48).

Patrick O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Patrick O’Connor acquired 36,525 shares of FAR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,866.53 ($31,333.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 5.10.

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia, the Guinea-Bissau, and the Senegal projects in West and East Africa. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

