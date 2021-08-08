Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $41.24. 9,554,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

