Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

FSLY opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

