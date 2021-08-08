FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $276.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $172.47 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.