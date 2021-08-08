Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $169.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

