Financial Contrast: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 60.26% 11.10% 5.89% Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79%

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 11.14 $183.30 million $0.76 17.45 Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.41 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.