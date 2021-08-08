Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

