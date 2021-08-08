Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

VALE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.