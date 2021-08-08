Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $95.96 and a one year high of $191.13.

