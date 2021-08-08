Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. MicroStrategy makes up 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,570. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $748.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $585.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $122.34 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

