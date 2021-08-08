Financial Survey: BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group 127.04% 29.50% 9.19% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrightSphere Investment Group and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.83%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group $718.50 million 2.92 $286.70 million $1.75 15.09 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 21.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment comprises liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets; including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment comprises of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Investment Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Investment Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.