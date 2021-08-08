Financial Survey: ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) & Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Largo Resources and ZEN Graphene Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.66 $6.76 million $0.11 148.09 ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ZEN Graphene Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and ZEN Graphene Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than ZEN Graphene Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and ZEN Graphene Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -12.30% -11.98%

Summary

Largo Resources beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd. to develop a COVID-19 virucidal graphene-based composite ink for face masks; and has a research collaboration agreement with the Deutsches Zentrum fÃ¼r Luft- und Raumfahrt (Â’DLR', the German Aerospace Center) to investigate the use of Albany Pure graphene-based nanomaterials in the fabrication of novel carbon aerogel composites. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. in January 2019. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

