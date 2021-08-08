FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.04 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $68.53 million and $13.04 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001604 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

