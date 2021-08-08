FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $68.38 million and $13.76 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001533 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001085 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

