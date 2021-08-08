FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

FEYE stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 17,472,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. FireEye has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

