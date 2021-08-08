FireEye’s (FEYE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $19.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3,921.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 407,131 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

