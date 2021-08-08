First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

