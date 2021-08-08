First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Financial by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.