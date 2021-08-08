First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. 42,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,139. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.