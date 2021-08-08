FirstGroup’s (FGROY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Buy.

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

