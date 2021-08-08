Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FVE opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 141.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

