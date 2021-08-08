Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.