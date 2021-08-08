Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. 1,314,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

