Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

