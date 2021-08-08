Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 87,506 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

