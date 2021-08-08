Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Flowserve updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Flowserve stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. 1,727,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,962. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

