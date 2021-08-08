Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.91 on Friday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

