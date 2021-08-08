Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

