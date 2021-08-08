Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells $244,800.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.74 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

