Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.28 Million

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce $119.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.60 million and the lowest is $116.70 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $446.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.65 million to $454.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $586.92 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,443 shares of company stock worth $4,842,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03. Freshpet has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

