Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002213 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $45.18 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00053200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.76 or 0.00828720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

