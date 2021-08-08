FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.