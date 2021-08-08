Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.190 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.06-1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $18.83. 1,954,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95.

Get Funko alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.