Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

FURY opened at $0.95 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

