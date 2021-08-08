FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cassava Sciences, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -332.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

